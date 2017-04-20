The Stella Artois Derby DayClub returns May 6

Arizona’s biggest party in May and the only true Kentucky Derby Party, The Stella Artois Derby DayClub is already on pace to triple in size from last year when it returns to Turf Paradise on Saturday, May 6.
The Stella Artois Derby DayClub, which sold out in just three weeks last year, started as a way to give derby fans a unique track-side, VIP party experience inside air-cooled, polo-style tents along the rails at Turf Paradise, according to a press release.
Now in its second year, gates to The Stella Artois Derby DayClub open at 10:30 a.m.
Brand new this year enjoy a Hefeweizen & Craft Beer Garden, presented by Hensley Beverage Company, a new all-inclusive VIP experience that includes complimentary food and beverage, plus two separate DJ’s spinning tunes, dancing, eight big screen TV’s, private betting terminals and of course the ever popular Mint Julep, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby.
Dust off those fancy hats, pastel suits and bow ties because it’s Derby time, and time to celebrate America’s most famous horse race at the Valley’s only race track, Turf Paradise.
“There is no better place to sit track-side than inside the exclusive air-cooled Stella Artois Derby DayClub where you can watch the finish line action, participate in track-side betting and enjoy Mint Juleps, beer, wine and cocktails, all while listening to the DJ’s and enjoying the beautiful scenery,” said Jennifer Moser, co-founder of The Stella Artois Derby DayClub, in the press release.
General Admission DayClub tickets start at just $25 or reserve your spot now inside the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label VIP Lounge – $100 in advance or $110 at the door, which includes complimentary food and cocktails. Tickets are available now at www.thepoloparty.com/derby.
Independent newspaper readers can receive 10 percent off their tickets, by using code “INDEPENDENT10” at checkout.
The Stella Artois Derby DayClub is a production of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, the country’s most attended polo event and Turf Paradise, Arizona’s only live horse racing track located in north Phoenix.
