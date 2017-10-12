Third annual adopt-a-pet event is successful, raises funds

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office serving Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek partnered with Foothills Animal Rescue to host the Third Annual Adopt-A-Pet event, raising $375 for the rescue and placing pets in homes.
As part of Coldwell Banker’s National Homes for Dogs Project, the event featuring balloons, food and drinks was successful as pet food donations were collected and a couple of animals from the rescue were adopted, according to a press release, while the public visited and played with rescue animals too.
The event has raised more than $2,800 in its three years.
“What a terrific event this was. We love being part of Coldwell Banker’s National Adopt-A-Pet event,” said Sandi Hess, manager of the Scottsdale Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in a prepared statement. “For the third year, my friend Susan has adopted a dog due to our event. Plus, affiliate agent, Mark Warkentin, and his family adopted a little bundle of kitten sweetness.”
She organized the event with the help from 19 independent sales associates and office staff members.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona.
For more information go to foothillsanimal.org or coldwellbankerhomes.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.