Three local summer camps available for children

It is about time for summer camp season and three local camps are available for residents who are looking to find a place to occupy their kids during the summer months.
The three local camps include Summer Etiquette Camp, Kids Have a Ball at Hubbard Sports Camp and Summer Supercamp at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center.
Summer Etiquette Camp
Certified etiquette instructor SueAnn Brown, owner of It’s All About Etiquette, will offer four-day summer etiquette camps for two different age groups. There will be a camp for ages 6-8 June 6-9 as well as July 4-7 and ages 9-12 June 13-16 as well as July 18-21. The children meet for just two hours per day from 10 a.m. to noon.
Children will learn proper dining skills, how to set a table, proper introductions, how to write thank-you notes, proper eye contact, shaking hands, phone etiquette, and many more valuable life lessons.
The cost is $225 per child with sibling discounts available. Cost includes a dining tutorial, class supplies, healthy snacks, and an etiquette reference book.
The etiquette camp is held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, 10755 N. 124 St., Scottsdale. Advanced registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information or to register, call (480) 510-6346 or www.itsallaboutetiquette.com
Kids Have a Ball at Hubbard Sports Camp
Here’s a day camp that specializes in offering indoor and outdoor sports, games and swimming activities.
Hubbard Sports Camp offers a program for ages 4 1/2 to 13. Kids get to stay active and busy all summer long learning: basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, archery and more.
Children do not have to be skilled athletes to participate at Hubbard Sports Camp. Some campers have never tried many of the sports and activities staff introduces them to. However, the campers who are skilled athletes are challenged and motivated by staff members.
The goal at Hubbard Sports Camp is to guide and teach every camper according to their ability while making the activities fun and rewarding.
There are four Hubbard Sports Camp locations: Thunderbird Academy, 7410 E. Sutton Drive in Scottsdale, Sunnyslope High School, 35 W. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix; Paradise Valley Christian Academy, 11875 N. 24th St. in Phoenix; and New Way Academy, 5048 E. Oak St. in Phoenix.
Camp dates vary by location and have half-day or full-day options. Half-day is from 8:30 a.m. to noon and full-day is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents can choose one or more days for your child to attend.
This camp costs $175 per week for half-day and $240 per week for full-day. For a single day registration, cost is $55 for half-day and $70 for full-day. Sibling
discounts are available. Extended care is also available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to register, call (602) 971-4044 or www.hubbardsports.com
Summer ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center
The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center will host their fun-filled Supercamp through Aug. 18 for children ages 3 to 13.
Children will learn gymnastics, dance, martial arts, and yoga, and more. There is also a zipline, special guests and a bounce house, among others There is a weekly, half-day option from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The full-day option is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This camp costs $195 per week for half-day and $283 per week for full-day. For an individual half-day, it is $53 and $73 for an individual full-day. There’s also optional, daily swim lessons at Hubbard Family Swim School that costs $50 for four swim lessons. Sibling discounts are available.
Extended care hours are available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. Advanced registration is encouraged. $25 for same-day registration.
This camp is located at 3110 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix. For more information or to register, call (602) 992-5790 or www.arizonasunrays.com
