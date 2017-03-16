Thunderbird Artists’ Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Affaire March 24-26

Award-winning jeweler Randy Polk will headline the 13th Annual Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Affaire as its featured artist Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24, 25 and 26 on the Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills.
Hosted by Thunderbird Artists, this juried art show hosts more than 125 nationally-acclaimed, award-winning artists from throughout the country and abroad, according to a press release.
The event will integrate fine art and fine crafts with a vast selection of imported and domestic wines, tasty food, flavorful sweets and live musical entertainment.
A Fountain Hills resident, Randy Polk has more than four decades of experience designing fine jewelry and working with rare and precious gemstones.
“We’re thrilled to showcase Randy as our featured artist for our March show,” said Denise Colter, Thunderbird Artists’ vice president, in the press release. “His craftsmanship is superb. He is best known for creating breathtaking statement pieces that feature brilliant center stones, often surrounded by glittering rows of diamonds and perfectly matching inlay.”
Mr. Polk was born in Winslow, Ariz., and spent much of his childhood traveling to military bases where his father served. His career took off in the 1980s when he discovered the rare purple mineral Sugilite, which was being mined in South Africa, the press release stated.
In addition to using the stunning stone in his own jewelry designs, he sold the rough, unpolished gem to renowned jewelers.
In the late 1990s, he traveled to Thailand to help a friend start a bead company. It was there that he met his wife, Kitsana.
She soon became a co-creator of many pieces, including one of their most popular designs, “Covergirl,” which features the unique design of a pearl inside of a ring.
During the Fountain Hills show, Mr. Polk will exhibit and sell a variety of rings, bracelets, pendants and men’s jewelry, all one-of-a-kind pieces made with natural materials, including fine rubies, star sapphires, petrified dinosaur bone, meteorite, petrified palm tree and other stones, the release stated.
For $10, patrons receive an engraved souvenir wine glass with six tasting tickets, allowing them to sample wines from throughout the world. While sipping their wine, attendees can enjoy fine art, food and live musical entertainment.
The Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Affaire will take place on Avenue of the Fountains, between La Montana and Saguaro Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $3. Parking is free.
For more information, visit www.ThunderbirdArtists.com.
