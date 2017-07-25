Thunderbirds Charities gives funds to improve, support YMCA

Thunderbirds Charities has contributed $250,000 in support of the Valley of the Sun YMCA’s water safety, day camp and after-school programs, the nonprofit organization announced.
“We value our long standing relationship with Valley of the Sun YMCA and applaud the organization’s 125 years of impacting communities and enhancing lives, no matter their background or financial situation,” said Andy Markham, president of Thunderbirds Charities, in a press release.
“We are pleased to support the work of the Y as they teach youth and families lifesaving information about water safety and how to swim, and serve children and teens through summer resident and day camp programs throughout this community.”
Additionally, the YMCA received a special gift of $25,000 from Thunderbirds Charities in honor of past Thunderbirds Big Chief, Len Huck, a beloved community leader who had been involved with the Valley of the Sun YMCA for many years, the press release stated.
“We thank Thunderbirds Charities and former Thunderbird Big Chief Len Huck for these generous donations totaling $275,000 that enable us to continue to serve our communities’ most pressing needs,” President and CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA, Bryan Madden, said in the press release. “The generous support of Thunderbirds Charities allows us to continue our commitment to improve the health and wellness of our community.”
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities.
The organization’s giving is directed toward organizations based or with a significant presence in Arizona, the press release stated.
