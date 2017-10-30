Transportation costs spur Scottsdale, transit IGA amendment

Oct 30th, 2017 Comments:

The city of Scottsdale is decreasing its contract amount with the Regional Public Transit Authority by nearly $50,000, due to other increased transportation costs.

At an Oct. 17 Scottsdale City Council meeting, elected leaders approved a resolution authorizing the amendment to an Intergovernmental Agreement with the public transit authority. The IGA approved to decrease the contract amount from $337,705 to $288,051 to the city of Scottsdale for fiscal year 2017-18.

The amendment will result in the projected net decrease of the city’s annual transit services expense of $49,654. According to a city staff report, these savings will be used to offset the increase in cost to the change in trolley service. Additionally, a projected increase of $22,755 for the fixed-route transit service is anticipated, due to:

  • Decreased credit to the estimated fares and preventative maintenance costs, which is calculated based on prior year’s ridership, which was lower than in previous years; and
  • Increased cost per revenue mile.

Scottsdale City Council has authorized annual contract change orders to transit IGAs with the Regional Public Transit Authority for over three decades. The latest resolution is the sixth amendment to the latest five-year agreement and covers operating cost modifications to provide fixed route bus service, and provide paratransit services.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie