Tribal gaming compacts panel set for Jan. 7 in Scottsdale

Tribal gaming compacts and case studies will be under the microscope in a Jan. 7 panel discussion led by Steve Hart of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP in Scottsdale.
The panel discussion will take place during the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States Winter Meeting at the Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main Street, in Scottsdale.
Mr. Hart, leader of the firm’s gaming practice group, will moderate “Tribal Gaming Issues with States.” Mr. Hart is a former director of the Arizona Department of Gaming and has negotiated numerous tribal gaming compacts, according to a press release.
The panel will discuss new gaming compacts and compacts currently being negotiated in Arizona, California and New Mexico, as well as recent and pending cases involving tribes and the state of Florida.
Government and legal expert panelists for “Tribal Gaming Issues with States” include:
- Joginder Dhillon, senior advisor for Tribal Negotiations, Office of California Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr.;
- Jeremiah Ritchie, deputy chief of staff, Office of New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez;
- Kerry Patterson, partner, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, Phoenix, and
- Dennis Whittlesey, Member, Dickinson Wright PLLC, Washington, DC.
Other confirmed speakers for the NCLGS conference include state regulators, casino operators, gaming attorneys, lottery and pari-mutuel experts.
International Masters of Gaming also will hold Masterclass sessions Jan. 7-8, the release stated.
Panelists will cover evolving issues in the gaming industry of interest to legislators: the role of the regulator, the rapidly changing tribal gaming market, and in-depth analysis of the hottest area in gaming – eSports.
The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States Winter Meeting will be held Jan. 6-8. Event information is available at https://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.
NCLGS is a non-partisan organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues in regard to gaming. NCLGS does not support or oppose gaming, but supports effective regulation and sound state policies and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation, the release stated.
