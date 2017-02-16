Two exhibits showcase Scottsdale’s origins as arts epicenter

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West on Feb. 24 spotlights two recently opened exhibitions that offer an intimate look at the city of Scottsdale’s evolution from a small, agricultural community into an arts epicenter of the American Southwest.
“Marjorie Thomas: Arizona Art Pioneer” and “The Scottsdale Craftsmen: A 70-Year Legacy,” pay tribute to groundbreaking local artists and artisans of the first half of the 20th century who played a fundamental role in establishing downtown Scottsdale as a major creative and artistic regional hub, according to a press release.
Both exhibits will be on view through late December 2017.
In conjunction with the exhibitions, the museum will celebrate Scottsdale’s arts heritage from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 – a date which honors the anniversary of the opening of the Arizona Craftsmen Center.
Informative presentations about the exhibitions will be given by Joan Fudala and Betsy Fahlman, Ph.D., members of the museum’s board of directors, the release stated.
Museum guests also will be able to view these exhibitions, as well as the museum’s other galleries, and enjoy light refreshments.
Entry to the event and the museum exhibitions is included in admission, and is free to museum members.
The museum is located in downtown Scottsdale at 3830 N. Marshall Way.
