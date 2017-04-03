Two Old Broads Productions presents Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire

Two Old Broads Productions presents the Arizona premier of Ripcord by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire from April 7 to April 23. Show times are at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays at The Studio, 4848 E. Cactus Rd. in Scottsdale.
This production is being presented under the auspices of the Actor’s Equity Association Members Project Code, according to a press release stating that hilarity trumps sensibility in this comedy about two women locked in a no-holds barred battle over pride and territory where a sunny room on the upper floor is prime real estate at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility.
The cantankerous and unsociable Abby has long enjoyed the single-occupancy of her comfortable room, but her solitude is quickly shattered when she is forced to share her quarters with the infuriatingly chipper newcomer, Marilyn, the release describes.
A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates to a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden, the release detailed.
Directed by guest director, David Weiss, the cast features studio members, Judy Rollings, Patti Davis Suarez, Tom Koelbel and Julie Lee; with guest artists, Nathan Spector and David Weiss.
The Theatre Artists Studio is a member organization of actors, playwrights, directors, producers and designers who work at their craft in an atmosphere that fosters mutual growth and collaboration.
Studio affiliation provides interaction between its members and the community with an opportunity to produce innovative projects, mentor emerging talent and establish an educational resource to celebrate the power and imagination of theatre, the release noted.
Event tickets cost $20 for general admission, $10 for students 25 and under and $15 for groups of 10 or more, seniors 65 and older and members of the military.
For tickets, call the box office at 602-765-0120 or go to thestudiophx.org.
