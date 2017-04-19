Understanding who visits Scottsdale is more than a million dollar question

Who visits Scottsdale and why do they come here?
That’s more than a million dollar question. It’s worth an estimated $2.1 billion. That’s the money spent by visitors in Scottsdale every year, according to the latest statistics.
Visitors to Scottsdale also generate more than $37 million in sales tax revenue each year, money that stays in our community to repair roads, maintain libraries, train emergency responders and provide other services.
The infusion of visitor cash helps Scottsdale residents enjoy a quality of life that’s annually rated among the nation’s best.
Knowing who visits Scottsdale and why they come also transcends money. Having answers to those questions improves marketing, helps in planning future events and attractions and ensures we maintain a high standard of life for the next generation.
Scottsdale employs a number of tools to get at those answers and to better understand our visitors.
The city’s tourism research program includes tracking hotel market trends, plus using surveys and interviews to understand visitor demographics, interests and motivations.
Here’s a sampling of what we know:
- About 8.6 million people visited Scottsdale in 2015.
- California was their most popular state of origin, followed by Arizona, Illinois, Colorado and Florida.
- The most popular activities enjoyed by overnight visitors were, in order: shopping; fine dining; swimming; visiting a landmark or historic site; and hiking/backpacking.
- The median length of stay for a Scottsdale visitor is 3.9 nights.
- Ninety-five percent of visitors rate Scottsdale as an excellent (49 percent) or good (46 percent) vacation destination.
- Fifty-five percent of visitors say they will visit Scottsdale again within the next year.
Go to ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “tourism.”
Editor’s Note: Mr. Phillips is the city of Scottsdale public affairs manager.