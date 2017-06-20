Update: Scottsdale Police arrest pair of burglary suspects

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified a pair of residential and vehicle burglary suspects, arresting the two suspects Thursday, June 15.
With the help of Silent Witness, the first male suspect was identified as Tylor L. Ritchie, 24, and the second male suspect was identified as Alexander A. Zaitsev, 24, according to a police report.
They were driving a stolen vehicle and Scottsdale PD detectives said they could link them to 17 burglaries and thefts — 10 in Scottsdale and seven in Peoria. The total value of the property stolen by these suspects was approximately $50,000, according to police.
Police recently reached out to the community for help in identifying the two suspects after a March 19 incident. On that day, police say multiple vehicle and garage burglaries were committed between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. in north Scottsdale, according to a police report.
The suspects stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items. The suspects then drove to the SuperPumper at 15752 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., where they dropped two credit cards belonging to two different victims.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.