Valley attorneys join Scottsdale-based Sacks Tierney

The Scottsdale law firm of Nussbaum, Gillis & Dinner, P.C., has joined Scottsdale-based Sacks Tierney P.A.
Among the five lawyers joining Sacks Tierney are bankruptcy attorneys Randy Nussbaum and Dean M. Dinner and construction attorney Gregory P. Gillis.
Mr. Nussbaum is a Certified Bankruptcy Specialist (Arizona Board of Legal Specialization) and a Certified Business Bankruptcy Specialist (American Board of Certification). His areas of practice include complex bankruptcy law, real estate, construction, and contract law, according to a press release.
Mr. Gillis is a litigator, mediator and arbitrator with nearly 30 years of experience in a wide variety of construction disputes, commercial litigation matters, real estate transactions and litigation, and bankruptcy litigation.
Mr. Dinner’s practice emphasizes bankruptcy law, creditor-debtor rights, workouts, commercial transactions and commercial litigation. He is a Certified Bankruptcy Specialist (Arizona Board of Legal Specialization).
All three attorneys are Super Lawyers honorees, are listed in The Best Lawyers in America, and have earned the Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent rating, the press release stated.
Also joining Sacks Tierney are attorneys Scott R. Weiner and Paul F. Dowdell.
Founded in 1960, Sacks Tierney is a full-service, 38-attorney law firm that for six consecutive years has been ranked No. 1 by Ranking Arizona among law firms with 21-49 attorneys.
