Valley attorneys join Scottsdale-based Sacks Tierney

Jul 7th, 2017

From left is Dean M. Dinner, Paul F. Dowell, Gregory P. Gillis, Randy Nussbaum, and Scott R. Weiner (submitted photo)

The Scottsdale law firm of Nussbaum, Gillis & Dinner, P.C., has joined Scottsdale-based Sacks Tierney P.A.

Among the five lawyers joining Sacks Tierney are bankruptcy attorneys Randy Nussbaum and Dean M. Dinner and construction attorney Gregory P. Gillis.

Mr. Nussbaum is a Certified Bankruptcy Specialist (Arizona Board of Legal Specialization) and a Certified Business Bankruptcy Specialist (American Board of Certification). His areas of practice include complex bankruptcy law, real estate, construction, and contract law, according to a press release.

Mr. Gillis is a litigator, mediator and arbitrator with nearly 30 years of experience in a wide variety of construction disputes, commercial litigation matters, real estate transactions and litigation, and bankruptcy litigation.

Mr. Dinner’s practice emphasizes bankruptcy law, creditor-debtor rights, workouts, commercial transactions and commercial litigation. He is a Certified Bankruptcy Specialist (Arizona Board of Legal Specialization).

All three attorneys are Super Lawyers honorees, are listed in The Best Lawyers in America, and have earned the Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent rating, the press release stated.

Also joining Sacks Tierney are attorneys Scott R. Weiner and Paul F. Dowdell.

Founded in 1960, Sacks Tierney is a full-service, 38-attorney law firm that for six consecutive years has been ranked No. 1 by Ranking Arizona among law firms with 21-49 attorneys.

