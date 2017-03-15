Valley Metro recognized at annual awards event

Transportation industry professionals from aviation to roadways, gathered in February at the Bentley Projects/Warehouse 215 for the 17th Annual WTS Metropolitan Phoenix Scholarships and Awards Ceremony where Valley Metro was honored.
Valley Metro was honored with receiving the following awards:
- Innovative Transportation Solutions for the Valley Metro Rail Public Art Program, led by MB Finnerty, Public Arts Program Administrator
- Woman of the Year to Teri Collins, Bus Services Program Supervisor.
With ongoing support of WTS programs and initiatives to advance women in transportation, Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith received recognition for the agency’s support in 2016, according to a press release.
In addition to all of the honors received that evening, $12,000 in scholarships were awarded to five undergraduate or graduate women who are pursuing studies in a transportation-related field, such as engineering or planning.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.