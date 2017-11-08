Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 presents 10th Annual Wine Soirée

The Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club will host Wine Soirée from 8 – 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Clayton House in Old Town Scottsdale.
All proceeds from this year’s event support the programs and beneficiaries served by VOS Active 20-30 Club’s Valley Kids Foundation 501(c)3, according to a press release.
The annual event, now in its 10th year, will feature light bites from Herb Box, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery, Serendipity Sweets and other Valley restaurants, wine tastings from Aridus Wine Company, and signature cocktails provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cruz Tequila and AZ Distilling Co.
Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and dancing, a photobooth, a live auction and gift pull, and a champagne and diamonds raffle sponsored by Schmitt Jewelers.
Valley Kids Foundation’s beneficiaries for 2017–18 include:
- Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services (ALWAYS)
- Amanda Hope Rainbow Angel’s
- Arizona Helping Hands
- Best Buddies Arizona
- Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona
- Child Crisis Arizona
- Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona
- Florence Crittenton
- Homeless Youth Connection
- Homeward Bound
- Mission of Mercy, Inc.
- New Pathways for Youth
- Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation
- Playworks Arizona
- Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)
Tickets can be purchased for $100 (regularly $125) using the promo code VKF25OFF by visiting https://winesoiree.auction-bid.org.
