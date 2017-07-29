Valley of the Sun JCC kicks off fall programs with birthday bash

Jul 29th, 2017 Comments:

Emily Grout, center, leads a Pilates Reformer demonstration during a past program launch at the Valley of the Sun JCC.

The Valley of the Sun JCC has been its current location for 15 years and will celebrate the occasion with the kick-off of its fall programs with a birthday-themed bash 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Admission is free and open to the community.

Valley of the JCC General Manager Nancy Ottman has a little fun leading some of the children’s activities.

The event features tours of The J’s 50,000-square-foot fitness center and aquatics center with two heated pools, a heated splash pad and 26-foot climbing wall.

The program includes children’s activities and program previews, including pre-school, camp, afterschool enrichment, sports and aquatics. For the adults, there are fitness demonstrations, prizes and one-day-only specials on programs, personal training, Pilates, swimming lessons and more.

“We’re proud to celebrate 15 years in this location and program launch is a great way to do it,” said Kim Subrin, chief operating officer.

“We have a lot of new offerings this fall and we can’t wait to have the community visit us!”

The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-483-7121 or visit vosjcc.org.

 

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie