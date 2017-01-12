Valley of the Sun JCC hosts program launch open house

The Valley of the Sun JCC kicks off its winter/spring program season with an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
The event is free and open to the community. The family friendly event features tours of The J’s 50,000-square-foot fitness center and new aquatics center with two heated pools, a heated splash pad and 26-foot climbing wall.
Activities includes fitness demonstrations and the grand opening of The J’s recently renovated weight room with new, state-of-the-art Hoist and Cybex equipment.
Highlighting the event are special one-day-only deals on membership, personal training, Pilates, swim lessons and more.
“Program Launch is one of my favorite days! It’s truly one-stop shopping where people can learn all that we have to offer. Not only will they learn about upcoming programs, they can take advantage of our incredible discounts on programs,” said Kim Subrin, chief operations officer.
“Two thousand seventeen has a lot of new things to offer, we can’t wait to have the community visit us!”
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information, visit vosjcc.org.
