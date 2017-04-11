Valley of the Sun YMCA adds aquatics expert to its leadership

The Valley of the Sun YMCA announced that Jackie Morgan has been named executive director of leadership development and risk management.
A significant part of her new role, Ms. Morgan will be developing and implementing a new commitment to water safety for the 125-year-old human services organization that serves more than 100,000 Arizonans of all faiths, races, genders and cultures at more than 16 locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
The Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Family YMCA is at 6869 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.
“We are thrilled to have Jackie join our team,” said Bryan Madden, CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA, in the press release.
“Her experience developing and implementing comprehensive programs, safety standards and her long-standing collaboration with strategic partners will enhance Valley of the Sun YMCA’s ability to better teach Arizonans swimming as a survival skill. Nationally, the YMCA is known as ‘America’s Swim Instructor’ and we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between non-swimmers and water safety.”
Ms. Morgan joins Valley of the Sun YMCA from Fort Lauderdale, FL, where she served as the executive director of program safety for the YMCA of South Florida with a focus on its aquatics and sports programs.
Having began her career with the YMCA of South Florida nine years ago as an aquatics coordinator, Ms. Morgan has progressively assumed leadership roles and has created innovative training programs that implement safety standards throughout the organization.
In addition to creating a free swim lesson program for non-swimmers that grew from 323 participants to more than 2,500 in a three-year span (2013-2016), she most recently worked closely with YUSA to pilot various aquatics programs, including the National Curriculum for the new YMCA Swim Lesson Program that has been implemented this year across all YMCA’s nationwide.
“My family and I are excited to move the Valley of the Sun,” said Ms. Morgan in the press release.
“I’m looking forward to helping Arizonans be safer around water, reduce its nation-leading drowning statistic and help build stronger families and communities throughout Arizona.”
