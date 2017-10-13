vCORE earns ‘Triple Crown’ award, lauded as top IT company

vCORE Technology Partners has been named one of just 40 “Triple Crown” award winners across North America based on the IT solution provider’s elite technical expertise, formidable size and industry-leading growth, technology news resource CRN announced.
vCORE joined the exclusive list after ranking among the continent’s top-performing IT companies in multiple arenas this year, landing a spot on CRN’s Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500 and Fast Growth 150 lists, according to a press release.
The competition to earn a spot on even one of those lists is steep, but earning recognition on all three is a feat that few IT companies can achieve, according to CRN, the tech news, analysis and consulting outlet of the Massachusetts-based Channel Co.
“These over-achieving businesses have set the standard for success in the strategic service provider era and are leading the channel into an exciting new future,” Channel Co. CEO Robert Faletra said in a prepared statement.
vCORE, a Scottsdale-based company with locations in seven U.S. states and Canada, provides enterprise-level IT infrastructure and services more than 100 clients in numerous industries, including health care, aerospace, finance, data center and entertainment.
“Our intention has always been to build a company that can serve as the ‘gold standard’ for technology solutions and services,” vCORE Founder and CEO Steve Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “That requires a commitment to personalized customer service and an engineering-heavy focus for every client, even as we add new technologies and geographies.”
Since its inception in 2010, vCORE has invested heavily in building robust engineering practices around hybrid cloud, application and information security, networking, data protection and software-defined infrastructure.
That elite technical expertise, along with a vast array of technology vendor certifications, earned vCORE a place on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 earlier this year. Those certifications enable solution providers to deliver premium technology products, services and customer support.
CRN named vCORE to its Solution Provider 500 list in June, ranking No. 332 among North American companies based on annual revenue.
Securing a place in August among the Fast Growth 150, which ranks IT solution providers based on two-year growth rate, earned vCORE its first “Triple Crown” award.
The 2017 Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.