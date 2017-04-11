Vi at Silverstone skilled nursing facility achieves five-star rating

North Scottsdale community, Vi at Silverstone has announced that it’s Skilled Nursing Facility has attained an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
This rating is based on criteria determined by the CMS five-star rating system, which assesses all Skilled Nursing Facilities against four indicator categories, according to a press release.
The north Scottsdale luxury retirement community opened in 2010 and includes over 250 independent living apartments.
“We are excited about receiving the rating, and credit the success to our team,” said Andrew Quinn, care center administrator at Vi at Silverstone, said in the press release. “Our goal is to provide person-centered care, and that message has resonated with our staff.”
To achieve the five-star rating, any Medicare certified Skilled Nursing Facility, like Vi at Silverstone, is evaluated by CMS in four indicator categories: health inspections, quality indicators, staffing, and RN staffing, the press release stated.
These areas are assessed and weighted, then ranked on a scale and given an overall total of one to five stars.
The CMS website defines its five stars as “much above average quality,” to one star which is considered to “have quality much below average,” the press release stated.
The quality rating system is designed to provide consumers, family members and caregivers the opportunity to compare skilled nursing centers to determine the best fit for their family.
According to Mr. Quinn, the recognition gives her staff the confidence that they are meeting and working to exceed industry standards for skilled nursing care.
“Our staff really come together and work with each other across departments to ensure our residents are receiving the best possible care,” Mr. Quinn said in the press release.
“Whether it’s our housekeepers, maintenance staff, or dining room attendants — they’re all working in collaboration with our nursing staff to care for and serve residents.”
