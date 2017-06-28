Villages at Troon North notches Scottsdale approval

Scottsdale City Council has approved a non-major General Plan amendment making way for the Villages at Troon North, a 14-unit, two-story residential community development in north Scottsdale.
The local governing board gave its blessing during the approval of its consent agenda at its June 13 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The June 13 measure — the adoption of both Resolution No. 10814 and Ordinance No. 4310 — will ultimately allow the two-story residential development to sprout on 5.9 acres at 10101 E. Dynamite Blvd., according to a June 13 city council staff report.
The General Plan land use change entails allowing 3.8 acres of land under both the commercial and developed open space designation to urban neighborhood and natural open space designations, the staff report states.
The owner of the property is listed as Stephen Herman of Troon LLC and is represented by Zoning Attorney John Berry of Berry & Riddell LLC, city records show.
The Scottsdale Planning Commission April 26 voted 4-0 in approval of the non-major General Plan change.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.