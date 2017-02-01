Voices for CASA Children hires Christine Slomski as marketing manager

Christine Slomski is the new marketing manager at Voices for CASA Children, a nonprofit organization serving foster children in Maricopa County, and the Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers who support them.
Ms. Slomski will develop and implement strategic marketing initiatives to build community awareness and engagement with VOICES and the CASA of Maricopa County program. She has a decade of marketing communications experience from Arizona, Colorado and Washington state, according to a press release.
“I am devoted to working on projects, and with organizations that strengthen community engagement, and celebrate youth empowerment; and Voices for CASA Children’s mission to recruit more advocates for foster children was a perfect match,” says Ms. Slomski in a prepared statement. “The work this organization does is critical for thousands of children in Maricopa County, and I’m excited to raise awareness for this incredible program and help even more children who need that adult voice and support.”
Previously a membership specialist for the Girl Scouts of Colorado, in Denver, she’s named a top recruiter by the Colorado Council for the 2015-2016 membership year. The Mesa resident, who worked as part of the Client Experience Team for a Fox Restaurant Concept, in Denver, served as marketing manager at the Arizona Opera. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Gonzaga University with a degree in public relations and marketing, noted the release.
“Voices for CASA Children continues to grow in order to support the overwhelming number of children in foster care, and we are very excited to have Christine Slomski join our marketing team as part of this expansion,” said Voices for CASA Children Executive Director Robin Pearson in a prepared statement. “Her passion for community service and recruiting experience will be a wonderful asset to us as we have so much incredible work happening for our children and CASA volunteers in 2017.”
About CASA volunteers:
As an officer of the court, CASA volunteers visit with the foster child and anyone in his or her life, from foster parents to teachers and doctors, the release explained, noting that a Court Appointed Special Advocate serves as the eyes and ears of the judge, submitting a report before each court hearing with recommendations for the child’s best interest.
A CASA volunteer, often the most consistent person in a foster child’s life, is valuable because the release said he or she typically focuses on one child or sibling group at a time. Children with an assigned CASA volunteer are more likely to receive services, spend less time in the child welfare system and less likely to return to foster care, the release said.
About Voices for CASA Children:
Voices for CASA Children, dedicated to bringing a voice to every abused and neglected child in state dependency, supports expansion of the CASA program in Maricopa County, the release detailed.
Go to voicesforcasachildren.org for more information.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.