Voices for CASA hosts dance party supporting foster children

Voices for CASA Children, a local nonprofit organization focused on helping foster children, invites the public to Scottsdale to wear their ruby kicks and bring their best moves, jazz hands and a spirit of fun to the annual Ruby Kicks Dance Party.
The emcee for the evening will be local dance icon, Oscar Hernandez, from America’s Got Talent.
Voices for CASA Children is dedicated to supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates who assist foster children through the legal system, according to a press release.
The dance party will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Boys & Girls Club at Thompson Peak, 20199 N. 78th Place in Scottsdale.
All activities, which include a food truck, silent auction and wine pull, photo booth and DJ shenanigans will go to benefit the Valley’s children in foster care, the press release stated.
Proceeds will go to Voices for CASA Children to benefit Family Reunification Day in 2018 — an annual event celebrating families who have reunified following the tremendous personal work on the part of the birth parents to regain custody of their children. Bring a holiday gift for a foster child/teen (up to $20) to be entered into a raffle.
The event will also have on-site instructors to demonstrate the latest dance moves.
Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ruby-kicks-dance-party-helping-foster-children-find-homes-tickets-38258306625
The event will be co-hosted by Eutopia Fitness & Dance. General admission is $30 and for those wishing to attend and support Voices for CASA Children without dance participation it’s $10 for a spectator ticket.
For more information, visit http://www.voicesforcasachildren.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.