Volunteer Louise Lamb encourages ‘one Scottsdale’ mentality

Name: Louise Lamb
Where I live: Southern part of Scottsdale, Peaceful Valley.
When & why I moved here: From Wisconsin-was ready for a change.
What I like most about living here: Climate; living near the downtown area, I am close to everything.
Activities I enjoy: Outdoor activities; watching football, basketball, and golf; plays, musicals.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteering for Scottsdale Fire department and Scottsdale Ambassadors.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Scottsdale Fire Department. People from all facets of life go through different stages during their life. They appreciate help, support, and encouragement .
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join/volunteer for an organization—attend the following: Scottsdale Fire Academy, CERT (Community Emergency Response Training), Scottsdale Police Academy, Scottsdale 101.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Although there are distinct differences between the northern and southern parts of Scottsdale, we are still one Scottsdale. I would like to see everyone support the community as a whole when voting/making decisions on bond issues, etc.
My family: Lives in suburbs of Milwaukee, WI.
What I do: Retired dental hygienist
People who are an inspiration to me: Those going through hardships and don’t give up.
My advice to today’s youth: Get involved in government (City, State and Federal); save money for retirement; try to remember “It’s not always about me”.
To volunteer with the city of Scottsdale visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
