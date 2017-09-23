Disability groups partner to promote Voter Empowerment Day

Last year, millions of Americans didn’t vote because they missed a registration deadline or didn’t know how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote.
On Tuesday September 26, volunteers and organizations will “hit the streets” in a single day of national coordinated ﬁeld, technology and media efforts to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.
Also on Tuesday, the Maricopa County Recorder’s office, in partnership with eight disability organizations, will present a half-day workshop to help Arizonans register to vote and learn about accessible voting options at Ability360 Center, 5025 E. Washington St.
The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon with the afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will join the event between sessions for a lunch-time conversation from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Partnering organizations are Ability360, Arizona Center for Disability Law, Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Arizona Developmental Disability Planning Council, Raising Special Kids and the Southwest Institute for Families and Children and REV UP.
Each session will cover:
- Voter registration including the permanent early voting list and requesting alternative ballot forms (Braille, large print).
- Demonstrations of the accessible voting machines and sample alternative ballots.
- Presentations include: ‘How to Register,’ ‘Voting Methods,’ and ‘Becoming a Deputy Registrar.’
Sign language, Spanish language interpreters and CART provided. Food trucks will be on-site.
For reservations, visit nvrd.eventbrite.com
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.