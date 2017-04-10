Wentworth Storage Company purchases $4M North Scottsdale land for a new self-storage facility

Wentworth Storage Company recently purchased a $4.35 million land in North Scottsdale for a new self-storage facility on 17492 N. 91st Street.
According to a press release, the 11.08-acre property is east of the Loop 101 freeway at 91st Street and Pima Road. Crow Holdings, an Arizona-based developer and partner, bought the land from SWVP DC Ranch. Arizona-based Andrews Design Group, Inc. is the architect for Pima 101.
“The Pima 101 self-storage project provides us with an opportunity to develop a first-class storage facility in North Scottsdale to service the surrounding residential population in DC and McDowell Mountain Ranch, Ironwood Village, Grayhawk and Pinnacle Peak,” said Dave King, vice president of Self Storage for WSC, in a prepared statement. “There is roughly a population of 140,000 within five miles of the site and limited storage options in the area. The site will have visibility from the 101 freeway which carries approximately 100,000 cars per day.”
According to the release, WSC ventured in the self-storage business under the guidance of Mr. King and Director of Self Storage David Brown. Mr. King and his team bring more than 16 years of experience to WSC’s storage venture. The storage company plans construction on the two-story, indoor, climate controlled self-storage facility this year with completion and opening planned by next year.
With a closing rate of more than $160 million of self-storage projects in the last year, WSC is either under contract or evaluating another 1 million square-feet of projects nationwide, the release detailed, adding that the company actively seeks additional self-storage opportunities, including purchasing existing facilities, reuse/conversion properties and ground-up development sites in primary and secondary markets in the US.
For more than 40 years, Wentworth Storage Company is a name with a consistent presence in the Arizona commercial real estate market along with a team of seasoned professionals involved in more than 7 million square feet of development and acquisition transactions under various economic conditions, the release said.
For more information about WSC’s self-storage business, go to wentworthpropertycompany.com; contact Mr. King at 602-875-5056 or dking@wentprop.com.
