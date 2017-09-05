WestWorld residential subdivision gets OK at Scottsdale City Council

A 15-lot residential subdivision on a 7.5-acre site in north Scottsdale has been approved by municipal leaders.
During a Monday, Aug. 28, Scottsdale City Council meeting, the WestWorld 15 preliminary plat was approved on consent 7-0, at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The property is at the western end of north 102nd Street, about a half mile south of McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, and east of North Thompson Peak Parkway. The site includes a portion of the Old Rio Verde Canal corridor, which will be retained as Natural Area Open Space.
The final plat, with amended development standards is consistent in density, street alignment and open space. During a Development Review hearing, several residents addressed concerns regarding construction traffic associated with the development of this subdivision. An agreement for a temporary construction access for the large trucks through the park/school land north of the site has been completed, a city staff report states.
Approval of the request enables the final plat to be recorded, establishing lots, streets, easements and common tracts.
The Development Review Board heard this case on May 4, and approved the preliminary plat with amended standards 6-1, with board member Tammy Caputi dissenting. Minutes from the Development Review Board meeting show Martin Kaufman, Robert Raines and Brian Sawyer spoke of concerns pertaining to construction traffic, dust and overall street congestions.
