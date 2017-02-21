This summer Reigning Grace Ranch will hold its Wild at Heart day camp for girls where they will learn the responsibility of caring for their own horse.
Campers will learn everything there is to know about horse care, including basic grooming, saddling, horse psychology, horse anatomy and breeds, basic horse vetting and connecting with the horse, according to a press release.
Wild at Heart day camp emphasizes not just riding, but building an authentic relationship with the horses. The friendly, individualized horsemanship and riding camp gives girls skills in leadership, team-building and communication, as well as helping them to grow in self-esteem.
In addition to learning to care for the horses, campers will take riding lessons, bathe horses, garden, take nature walks at the Rio Verde River and participate in arts and crafts and on-the-ground horse time games.
The camp is limited in the number of spots available to preserve its individualized approach. Camp will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. during six one-week sessions.
It is open to girls ages 8 to 15, and the weekly session cost is $500, the release stated. Registration can be found at www.azrgr/daycamp.
The sessions are as follows:
- May 29 – June 2
- June 12 – June 16
- June 19 – June 23
- June 26 – June 30
- July 10 – July 14.
