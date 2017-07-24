Wills tapped to lead Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees

Banking executive Kathy Wills has been elected as the new chair of the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.
The nonprofit holds a contract with the city of Scottsdale providing a diverse variety of multidisciplinary arts experiences and educational programs to the community through its three divisions:
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts;
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art;
- Scottsdale Public Art.
In addition, the nonprofit oversees events such as Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Arts Festival, according to a July 24 press release.
A Scottsdale native, Ms. Wills is senior vice president and private banker at MidFirst Bank, where she manages a team that serves clients and their businesses in wealth planning, investment management, customized lending, private trusts and private banking services.
Ms. Wills joined the all-volunteer Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees in 2013 and has served on its executive committee and chaired the development committee and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board.
“It is with great excitement that we welcome Kathy as chair of our board of trustees, said Scottsdale Arts President and CEO Neale Perl in a prepared statement.
“She has a passion for the arts and is a natural leader. Her service to Scottsdale Arts has been exemplary, and we know that Kathy will be a great success in her new role as chair, building on the accomplishments of her predecessor, Andrew Chippindall.”
In addition to Scottsdale Arts, Ms. Wills’ involvement in the community extends across many areas. She is active with Arizona Business Leadership, where she was a past president and treasurer, and serves on the Scottsdale Community College Presidents Advisory Committee. Ms. Wills also was a board member of Cortney’s Place, which provides day programs for special-needs adults, and has been auxiliary board chair of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation.
“The arts are a unique and essential part of the Scottsdale experience, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” she said in the release. “I look forward to working with the Scottsdale Arts board and staff to grow support for the arts and to enhance our community’s quality of life.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.