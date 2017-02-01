WMPO DUI task force, ‘Know Your Limit’ enforcement begins

In collaboration with six other law entities, the Scottsdale Police Department will be ducting DUI task forces Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 4 for Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The other departments involved are:
- Chandler Police Department
- Department of Public Safety
- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
- Mesa Police Department
- Phoenix Police Department
- Tempe Police Department
The goal of the officers assigned to the task force is to contact those drivers that have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired, and remove them from the roadway before they hurt themselves or others, according to a press release.
Four separate Know Your Limit details will also be conducted, 2-6 p.m. from Feb. 1 through Feb. 4, at the Waste Management Open. The location for the Know Your Limit detail will be 8100 E. Bell Road, at the entrance-exit.
The Know Your Limit program is designed specifically to provide intoxicated patrons with an approximate Breath Alcohol Reading, as well as the penalties and ramifications of making the decision to operate a motor vehicle impaired.
Typically officers working this four day detail will contact between 8,000 and 10,000 people, the release stated.
As always, the best choice someone can make, should they plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, is to find some other form of transportation that does not involve them operating a motor vehicle.
