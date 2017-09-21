Wolf Springs Ranch rezoning request granted by Scottsdale City Council

Despite some opposition from nearby residents, Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of a 20-acre plot of land just east of Loop 101 in central Scottsdale, paving the way for a new planned residential development.
Council determined the future of the project, called Wolf Springs Ranch, during Tuesday’s regular agenda meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. The 20-acre lot, at the corner of Cactus Road and 94th Street, is home to a commercial ranch and stable, a house and two private schools.
The proposed 40-lot development will feature two access points. One will be the main access for the community on 94th Street while the second will be an emergency access on 93rd Street, a quieter roadway.
While the Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the plan for recommendation 4–1 with the stipulation it had an emergency access and not a full access on 93rd Street, staff continued to recommend it be a full access onto 93rd Street.
The council’s motion only approved the emergency access.
A second access caused those living around the site to oppose the plan.
Steven Voss, president of LVA Urban Studio Development, said the concern from some residents was the developer would switch that point to a full access later.
He said that is not the case as a proposal like that would have to go through the full process of approval before it could happen.
During the meeting, Scottsdale resident Sonnie Kirtley pointed out how other developments in the city only have one access point.
“An emergency access? There can’t be a call for that when we have all of these other projects you have approved with one access,” Ms. Kirtley said while addressing the council.
Scottsdale local Lawrence Scheier said he worries having any kind of access point on 93rd Street will negatively impact his neighborhood just to the north of the proposed development.
He said he believes adding any kind of access point would pull traffic through his neighborhood.
“Drivers using this most direct route pass 22 very short driveways,” Mr. Scheier said. “Interestingly, the traffic report makes no mention of this potential route to access commercial businesses nearby on Frank Lloyd Wright (Boulevard).”
Paul Basha, Scottsdale transportation director, said the city has made a shift in developing access points for communities such as this one.
“We are well aware there are subdivisions throughout Scottsdale that are this size and larger that only have one access,” Mr. Basha said during the meeting. “That’s part of the reason why we know it’s not effective.”
He said the city is now recommending most new subdivisions carry two access points.
Councilman David Smith said he doesn’t see the purpose in having two fully functioning access points.
“I certainly can see value to having an exit or entrance for the fire department to use,” he said. “That certainly shouldn’t infringe on the rights or traffic flows of the neighborhoods.”
While the exit was a common concern for those living close to the site, it was not the only worry. Other concerns included higher traffic and more density to the area.
To address these concerns, the project has undergone several major changes in design and layout.
For one, the development originally had 76 lots but whittled its way to 40 after nearby residents requested lesser density.
The density of the proposed development is two units per acre, which is consistent with the area’s density.
The project would also eliminate four driveways on Cactus Road and two on 94th Street. The developer is also looking to add an interpretive equestrian trail along Cactus Road on the south side of the property.
Mr. Voss said the trail will include an equestrian statue as well as signage detailing the history of equestrians in that area of Scottsdale.
He said while working on the project, he tried to keep the public involved in crafting the development.
“We’ve tried very much to put our full attention not only to context neighborhoods but also the people who are living and working adjacent to our site,” Mr. Voss said.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738