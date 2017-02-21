Woman of the Year program recognizes the Valley’s women

After 12 months of recognizing extraordinary women in the Valley for the difference they have made in the community, 99.9 KEZ and Beth McDonald presented one special woman, Melisa Mel, with the 2016 Beth McDonald Woman of the Year.
The Feb. 16 event was presented by Shea Homes and the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, where Ms. Mel received a $7,500 check and a weekend getaway from the Hyatt Regency, along with a special Woman of the Year trophy from Tiffany’s, according to a press release.
“The Beth McDonald Woman of the Year Program is an opportunity to recognize hard-working women who are making the Valley a better place,” said Ken Peterson, Shea Homes Arizona vice president of sales and marketing, in the press release. “Shea Homes and KEZ are all about building community, and each of these women have made a positive impact – on their families, neighbors, and communities.”
The 2016 monthly winners include: Delfina Peralta, Nancy Kottcamp, Melisa Mel, Cheryl King Wade, Kim Youngs, Bari Mears. Michelle Wolfson, Jackie Hammond, Jane Jamieson, Shana Schwartz, Mandy Holmes and Rachel Brockway.
