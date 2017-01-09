Worldwide Auctioneers rolls in vintage cars, consignments for bid

Worldwide Auctioneers has a world-class line up of consignments, including John Lennon’s personal 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230L, for its inaugural Scottsdale Auction at 5pm, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The Scottsdale auction will hold a VIP and Bidder Reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Consignments can be previewed daily, beginning 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6460 E. McDowell Road, according to a press release.
The auction is open to the public; admission by catalogue is $75, to include catalogue, VIP reception, admission for one and seating based on availability. Admission for one without catalogue is $30.
Beatle John Lennon’s personal 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is among exceptional motorcars slated to go under the hammer that evening, documented as delivered new to the British music icon in London in 1965 when The Beatles were riding the crest of a wave, the release said.
Another celebrity-owned car due to cross the block is an award-winning 1952 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe to be sold without reserve, once owned by the “first lady of drag racing” herself, Shirley Muldowney, also known professionally as “Cha Cha”, the first woman ever to be licensed by the National Hot Rod Association, the release noted.
Headlining the sale is a 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, one of only 181 left-hand drive examples ever produced, set to go under the hammer with an estimate of $1.2 to $1.4 million, the release added.
“It is very rare to come across such a genuine Lancia and we expect worldwide interest in this particular example,” said Principal and Chief Auctioneer Rod Egan, in a prepared statement.
Another exceptional car with a million dollar plus price tag attached is an 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Roadster, “race-bred, extremely rare, expertly restored and ‘one of the finest and most significant L-88 Corvettes in existence today,’” said John Kruse, principal of Worldwide Auctioneers, in a prepared statement of the Corvette to cross the block with an estimate of $1.9 to $2.6 million and is also expected to attract global attention.
Also slated for the Wednesday evening sale is a now storied “farm-find” 1961 Aston Martin DB4, first owned by famed voice actor, Dallas Williams. Recently discovered after 45 years lying outside in the New Hampshire woods, according to the press release, it will be presented for sale as a veritable time capsule, largely as found; the car is a factory left-hand drive example with decades-long single ownership.
“As offered, this 1961 DB4 carries fascinating history and it truly marks a wonderful find that is certain to electrify the Aston Martin faithful everywhere,” Mr. Egan said in the release.
Worldwide Auctioneers is also part of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance NEXTGEN AutoFest powered by Hagerty, a three-day festival inviting youth to learn about and enjoy collector vehicles on Jan. 13-15.
The Arizona Concours d’Elegance along with Hagerty Youth Programs, RPM Foundation, Worldwide Auctioneers and other automotive industry organizations will present a fun, interactive event filled with learning opportunities, the release added.
The festival shares its location with Worldwide Auctioneers on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Scottsdale Auto Museum at 6440 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale. Friday features the Hagerty Test Garage where more than 120 local fifth grade students will be introduced to a variety of automotive skills through engaging, hands-on STEAM-related stations including the history of racing, alternative energy and a mock auction hosted by Worldwide.
Principal and Auctioneer John Kruse will present the basics of the automotive auction industry, discuss valuation and appreciation of classic cars and engage the students in a mock auction featuring a line-up of Brooklin Model Cars. The public will also be able to get a preview at Worldwide’s Scottsdale Auction consignments from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during ‘Cars, Coffee and Camaraderie’ day on Saturday, Jan. 14, which is free and open to all.
For descriptions on all the vehicles consigned to the Scottsdale Auction, go to worldwideauctioneers.com for the full schedule and details on ordering a catalogue, bidder registration and general admission or call 1-260-925-6789.
