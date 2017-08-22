Worldwide electric vehicle network opens doors in Scottsdale

A worldwide electric vehicle charging network, ChargePoint, Inc., has built on its industry leadership and commitment to drivers by expanding its service and support operations with a new office in Scottsdale.
The office strengthens ChargePoint’s presence in the region and underscores its dedication to providing world-class support for EV drivers and charging station owners alike, according to a press release. Since getting its start in 2014, the ChargePoint Arizona team has grown by approximately 800 percent and invested more than $10 million in the area.
As ChargePoint deepens its commitment to the region, it continues to invest heavily in jobs for the local community.
“The shift to electric mobility generates many benefits: cost savings for drivers, new marketing tools for businesses and significant environmental savings,” said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint, Inc., in a prepared statement.
“The explosion of jobs related to electric mobility is too often overlooked, but our expansion in Arizona, Europe and around the world reflects that the transition to electric mobility is well underway and represents a massive opportunity to create jobs and revitalize communities. We look forward to continuing to work with the local community in Scottsdale and hiring more people.”
Plug-in vehicle sales in the United States continue to grow at record levels, the press release stated. In the Phoenix metropolitan area alone, EV registrations were up nearly 50 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.
The number of ChargePoint charging spots in Arizona has grown more than 200 percent over the last two years, highlighting the increasing availability of EV models and the growth of the ChargePoint brand in the state.
With more than 39,000 places to charge, ChargePoint is the largest EV charging network. At any time of day, EV drivers can call ChargePoint for help finding a charging station, charging an EV or checking on their account.
As ChargePoint grows its presence worldwide, the Scottsdale office will serve as the center of global customer service and quality operations, managing and deploying support for North America while administering European support operations with direct regional support deployed in each country.
ChargePoint has invested more than $10 million in Scottsdale since 2014. The latest half-million-dollar investment is underscored by a five-year commitment to the new Scottsdale facility, with the ability to double the number of jobs at the location in the future.
ChargePoint’s investment in Scottsdale would not have been possible without enthusiastic support from the local community, including Mayor Jim Lane and the Salt River Pima – Maricopa Indian Community, which provided telecommunications transport and infrastructure for the ChargePoint office.
ChargePoint is hiring support representatives and other positions in Scottsdale and worldwide. Go to https://www.chargepoint.com/about/opportunities.
