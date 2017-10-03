Yam Properties seeks six degrees of separation in north Scottsdale

Scottsdale City Council will on Oct. 10 decide the fate of a rezoning request at Grayhawk Plaza where Yam Properties wants to shift zoning stipulations on about 18 acres — broken into six parcels — from a commercial community designation to a shared development district.
The site, which is at 20745 N. Scottsdale Road, is currently zoned for a central business district. If approved, the new zoning stipulation would allow the property owner to use the same space broken into six conjoined taxable parcels, Scottsdale zoning officials say.
The property in question is at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Grayhawk Drive in north Scottsdale and is a part of the Grayhawk Master Planned Community.
Also, city council is being asked to approve a development agreement — typically the nuts and bolts of how dollars and cents will change hands between developer, operator and municipality — between Scottsdale Grayhawk Center and the city of Scottsdale, the Oct. 10 city staff report states.
“The applicant seeks approval of shared development standards in order to subdivide an existing mixed-use commercial center into six parcels so the pad buildings and the major tenant space can be sold to other parties,” said Scottsdale Senior Planner Greg Bloemberg in his report to city council.
“No development is proposed as part of this application and no changes are proposed to the existing site plan.”
Dan Dahl, who represents the Scottsdale Grayhawk Center through Yam Properties, says the zoning move is about municipal semantics more than anything else.
“It’s not really as interesting as a typical zoning case might be,” he said in an Oct. 3 phone interview. “The city of Scottsdale changed the rules. We are just trying to separate the taxing parcels. We are just looking for the flexibility to provide (each of our tenants) separate bills for their share of the property tax bill — we are not redeveloping anything.”
City officials say property owners within 750 feet of site have been notified of the pending zoning case and Yam Properties hosted an open house last April at 15750 N. Northsight Blvd.
On Aug. 23 the Scottsdale Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend Scottsdale City Council approve the pending development application.
