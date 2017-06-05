Young Irish girl returns old children’s book to Scottsdale library

The Scottsdale Public Library received a pleasant surprise during the month of May when a letter and a book arrived at the Arabian Library, from a young girl in Ireland.
A nine-year-old girl named Cathy, wrote a hand-written letter to the library, 10215 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, explaining that her grandmother had bought a book in an Irish used book store, and felt she should return it.
The staff believes the book was purchased from one of the library shops where used books are sold, Scottsdale Public Library Senior Manager Kathy Coster said in an email to the Independent.
“Cathy took the time, after she read and enjoyed the book (!), to write us a letter and to also send us back our book! How sweet,” Arabian Library Branch Manager Erin Jones said in the email.
“Of course the book is no longer in our system but she was apologetic and wondered how long it has been missing and how it might have made it all the way to Ireland.”
The Arabian library staff is responding to the letter by sending Miss Graham a thank you note and a t-shirt from the library that says “READ.”
