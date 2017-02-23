Young Scottsdale fashion designer to showcase work at Kansas City Fashion Week

Scottsdale native Kelly Callaway, 11, is an aspiring fashion designer who made her fashion debut this past October on the runway at Phoenix Fashion Week.
As part of PHXFW’s Community Night runway show, Ms. Callaway presented a two-look mini-collection that introduced her design talent to local fashionistas, according to a press release.
She received positive press and feedback on her designs that news of her debut reached as far as Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Fashion Week reached out to her inviting her to present a full runway collection on March 29 at its Fashion Week show, a release states.
Ms. Callaway will be one of eight designer shows featured for that evening. The show will be at The Grand Hall at Power & Light in Kansas City, Mo. from 7:30-10 p.m.
At a very early age, Ms. Callaway developed the skill of expressing herself visually through art. She first developed that expression through painting, and then through fashion design.
Ms. Callaway says her mentor is her mother, who studied Fashion Design at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. It is through her mother’s training Ms. Callaway learned how to transform her sketches into actual, physical garments, through draping, patternmaking and sewing.
She designs bold, modern, colorful silhouettes that are made for a strong and independent woman who is willing to take risks. She says she is inspired by bold prints and color that are futuristic and modern. She will be presenting her Fall/Winter 2017 collection of 10 looks in March on the runways at KCFW.
Ms. Callaway currently sells her art and designs on her website, kellycallaway.com. It is her goal the premiere of this collection will garner enough interest to help her launch her fashion business.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.