‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ opens on Scottsdale stage

The whole Peanuts gang — Charlie, Lucy, Linus and Snoopie — will be taking the stage at Scottsdale Community College this November for a music based on the comic strip.
The Scottsdale Community College Music Department presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” the musical based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Shulz and lyrics by Clark M. Gesner.
The two-act musical will be staged in the school’s Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, Nov. 9, 11 and 16-18.
The shows are open to the public and free to attend.
The SCC adaptation is directed by Polly Chapman with musical direction from Beth Livingston-Hakes, according to a press release.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with an additional 2 p.m. matinée on Nov. 11.
