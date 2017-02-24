Zulu Caffe, Hertz closing due to Scottsdale Airport redevelopment

Due to an upcoming major terminal redevelopment project at the Scottsdale Airport, Zulu’s Caffe and Hertz Rental Cars will be suspending their business for the time being.
After five years, the airport’s onsite restaurant will be closing — but only temporarily, according to a press release — starting Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The closure is due to the upcoming Terminal Area Redevelopment Project taking place at the airport, 15000 N. Airport Dr.
The redevelopment project is expected to demolish current buildings in the late spring, with an estimated grand opening in summer 2018, according to the Scottsdale Airport website. The project is to fully maximize use of the limited and valuable property available on-site.
The most recent update to the Airport Master Plan cited the need for more executive hangar space and better utilization of prime airport property, the website states.
During the interim and through construction, Zulu Caffe will continue to provide inflight and event catering, the release stated.
When the new restaurant opens there will be a new name, look and menu. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday, the release stated, and there will be banquet and a meeting room to host a variety of events.
In addition, Hertz Rental Cars will also be halting service from this location at the end of February.
However the Enterprise/National/Alamo Rental Agency has decided to continue with its business operations in the airport terminal until further notice, the release stated.
Thereafter the rental car agencies will continue to offer rental services at the airport through an offsite location, but will no longer be located onsite.
