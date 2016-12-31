Opinion: Time for reality-TV president to wake up!

Dec 31st, 2016 Comments:

Donald Trump is treating Russia like a neutral business partner that may make him lots of money.

In fact, Russia is a hostile actor.  President Obama, Congressional Republicans and all of the U.S. intelligence agencies understand that Russia is not our friend.

President-elect Trump needs to wake up!

America will be compromised, and Americans may unnecessarily die if Mr. Trump doesn’t stop being a reality TV buffoon.

Mr. Trump needs to start acting like a president of the United States, and stop acting like Putin’s closet business partner.

    Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie