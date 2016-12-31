Opinion: Time for reality-TV president to wake up!

Donald Trump is treating Russia like a neutral business partner that may make him lots of money.
In fact, Russia is a hostile actor. President Obama, Congressional Republicans and all of the U.S. intelligence agencies understand that Russia is not our friend.
President-elect Trump needs to wake up!
America will be compromised, and Americans may unnecessarily die if Mr. Trump doesn’t stop being a reality TV buffoon.
Mr. Trump needs to start acting like a president of the United States, and stop acting like Putin’s closet business partner.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.