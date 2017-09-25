Austin: questioning Desert EDGE proposal doesn’t make us delusional, liars, terrorists or bullies

I had to catch my breath after reading what the DDCS submitted to the Scottsdale Independent newspaper, which was published on Friday, Sept. 22.
I am one of the opponents whom the DDCS have referred to as delusional, a liar, terrorist, bully and other unflattering and repulsive names.
Actually the bullying, propaganda and attempts at censorship have been initiated by the proponents who desperately want to bulldoze this project through without a public vote. Even Mayor Lane is steadfast on a public vote!
Opponents of this project should not be vilified for debating the legality of the proposed project, location, size and funding. Police are always close by when Ms. Campana delivers her presentations at homeowner communities.
Anyone who speaks out against the EDGE or wants to hand out information by the NoDDC is usually threatened with arrest and told they are not allowed to voice their opposition in their own neighborhood. That is censorship.
And, that is wrong and unacceptable!
What a shame that we cannot sit down and discuss options with the proponents. It is my opinion that the legality of the project is in question. It is too large, too expensive and in the wrong location.
