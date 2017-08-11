Bernstein family launches MORIAH Cooperative to partner Scottsdale children with life-skills

Name: Brett Bernstein
Where I work and live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: It’s been eight years now that my family has lived in Arizona and I love the quality of life. People are friendly and kindhearted. The Phoenix-metro area feels like a small community with the benefits of being a big city.
Activities I enjoy: I enjoy participating in activities with my family and friends. Specifically, I enjoy snow skiing, mountain biking, hiking or anything outdoors. My greatest joy is spending time with my family while volunteering at MORIAH Cooperative.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: MORIAH Cooperative is a nonprofit organization, started by my wife Sheri, my sons and I to serve children with special needs, independent of diagnosis. With a lot of hard work from members in the community, we have successfully connected with over 400 children in and around Scottsdale in the development of life skills. I’m also on the Board of Directors at Pardes Jewish Day School.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others: MORIAH focuses on engaging loving volunteers between the ages of 9-18 years-old to act as peer models (mentors) for children looking to expand their social skills in a safe and inclusive environment. Leveraging the services of Special Education Teachers, Behavior Analysts, Occupational Therapists and Speech Pathologists, MORIAH facilitates social skills development between peers, during fun community activities. We are always looking for peer mentors: http://mentor.moriahus.org.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Visit https://www.moriahus.org to volunteer and share your expertise. We’re always looking for kindhearted adults or children that can share of themselves.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale: I would like to see Scottsdale become the volunteer capital of the world where people of all backgrounds focus on contributing to make the world a better place.
My family: I am blessed to have a loving wife (who just completed her Master’s degree in education by the way), and two beautiful sons, 12-and 9-years-old. My mom recently moved to Scottsdale and we continue our efforts to convince the rest of our family to do the same.
What I do: Every day I am afforded an incredible opportunity to observe professional therapists and volunteers’ in making an impact on the lives of children. I feel like I have the best jobs in the world.
People who are an inspiration to me: My wife, Sheri, is my greatest inspiration. Her kind heart that led us down the path of creating MORIAH and her drive to accomplish a post graduate degree while working and managing our family was simply miraculous. My sons are equally inspirational in their respective ways. My eldest son Andrew is my catalyst for my spiritual growth while my youngest son, Josh, leads me every day down a path to live a meaningful life.
My advice to today’s youth: Imagine life and your relationships with others as a lake of still water. Now picture a stone being tossed into the water causing circular ripples to carry. Every time you are kind to someone else, even if they are different from you, you are throwing a stone into the lake, causing a ripple effect that may carry forever.
To volunteer at MORIAH visit http://mentor.moriahus.org. To donate visit http://donate.moriahus.org.
Editor’s Note: Brett Berstein is the volunteer executive director for MORIAH Cooperative.
