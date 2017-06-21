Brown: Scottsdale Fire Fighter Charities launches 12 months of Caring

Sometimes, saying thank you is not easy!
You’re afraid you will miss somebody, maybe not say the right thing, or you simply run out of time. My old preacher buddy Steve once told me, “People regret more what they haven’t said, than what they have said.”
There are many people and organizations helping Scottsdale citizens in need, all quietly going about raising money, collecting food, organizing shipments, creating awareness within the city. Most of the time, the need is so great, they just keep moving on to the next program before ever being recognized for what they have accomplished and for the good they have done.
One of those incredible organizations is Scottsdale Fire Fighter Charities that rolled out its “12 Months of Caring” initiative at last weekends’s Backyard Games event, June 17th at WestWorld.
After contacting key community members, Fire Fighters Charities determined that now was the time to launch this year-round effort. With over 6,000 kids on the “Free and Reduced Lunch” program in the Scottsdale Unified School District and summer break already started, these families needed help now.
Firefighters reached out to Backyard Games, a new event here in Scottsdale created a simple and unique opportunity for the Fire Fighters Charities to utilize last weekend’s event to introduce the 365-day food drive through pre-event TV, social media, involvement with attendees, as well as an on-site food drive.
The “12 months of Caring” is an ongoing effort by Fire Fighters Charities to collect food, raise funds and create awareness of the needs of our disadvantaged neighbors here in Scottsdale. As part of this program, they are inviting the citizens to drop off non-perishable food or water at any Scottsdale fire station any time of the year!
Donations will be transported to the Vista del Camino Food Bank. Throughout the next 12 months, Fire Fighters Charities will coordinate with Vista del Camino to identify specific product needs that are in high demand, like peanut butter or cereal. They will then reach out to this great Scottsdale community for help and support of the items needed.
Vista del Camino quietly serves and helps many Scottsdale residents. The organization provides food for hungry families and seniors, helps the homeless and assists disadvantaged families on a temporary basis with utility bills. Vista works with Scottsdale Community Partners, formally known as Concerned Citizens for Community Health, a 501(c)3 that funds various city programs, including “Back to School” next month and “Adopt a Family” during the holidays.
The organization does all this with private and corporate support and donations.
I’ve been around Scottsdale for a very long time and never truly realized the significant role Scottsdale Community Partners plays in helping so many people, in so many ways.
You see how complicated it might be to try to say thank you to all of these amazing organizations, whose sole purpose and existence is to help others in our community!
So, when you, my fellow Scottsdale residents, are reading this article and feel you are ready to answer the call of our citizens in need, please remember these organizations who strive to take care of our community. They need our monetary donations, they need our donated food, they need our support.
Every day.
Every week.
Every month.
Thank you Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities and “12 Months of Caring!”
Thank you Vista del Camino!
Thank you Scottsdale Community Partners!
Thank you Scottsdale city government for providing programs that try to provide a safety net for so many.
There are many more organizations that deserve recognition and our thanks. I may not be the perfect person to say thanks, but someone had to do it, someone had to begin.
Editor’s note: Mr. Brown is a resident of Scottsdale.