Brown: Scottsdale steps up ensuring all are ready for school year

For over 40 years the city of Scottsdale and Vista Del Camino Center have provided for Scottsdale children going back to school.
Now, Scottsdale has over 5,000 kids on free and reduced lunch and this wonderful program has taken on a whole new dimension. What was once 350 to 450 kids going through a city building getting supplies over days, is now about 1,000 students that attended a special event at Scottsdale Stadium last Wednesday, July 26 for the “Covering the Bases — Back to School 2017.”
These kids receive a lot more than a backpacks, pens and erasers.
Now, through the generosity of many, each school-age child received newly purchased shirts, pants or shorts, three pairs of underwear, three pairs of socks, a pair of shoes, grade-appropriate supplies and dental screenings plus the opportunity to sign up for free wellness screenings, free sports physicals, free immunizations, lunch for the kids and snacks for parents.
Also, free library books from the Scottsdale library, a gift for preschool-aged kids and an opportunity to work with someone to help sign up for additional programs.
The city of Scottsdale and Vista del Camino could not do this without community help. It’s not easy to thank and appropriately recognize all involved, but I will try with the hopes I don’t forget someone knowing I will.
Vista del Camino, a city of Scottsdale social services center, is command central. Scottsdale based nonprofit, Scottsdale Community Partners, (formerly CCCH) is responsible for receiving all monetary donations and they do the shopping and organizing for the all these kids.
The shoes every student receives is purchased by POSA, Police Officers of Scottsdale Association! Also, Honor Health via NOAH provided the screenings and the additional physicals and follow-up work. First Things First is a state organization that supports programs for kids from infant to 5-years-old and who just invested in the new Paiute Family Resource Center gave books to the preschool kids and valuable information to parents.
Scottsdale Unified School District Nutritional Services fed about 900 kids with snacks for the parents and they provided food for over 150 volunteers. The Scottsdale Unified School District Community Specialists, provided the boots on the ground to identify the families with the immediate needs.
How do you adequately thank these people and organizations? And how do I thank the Scottsdale Charros, SRP, WEEBLY and many more for the money and volunteers? And then there are the individuals who step up for this massive event. Scottsdale Parks and Recreation along with Scottsdale Human Services personnel provided help from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All these folks started out the day with a smile and ended up on a hot day with a warm and welcoming smile. How do I thank these folks? When I worked at Firebird Raceway, I said I can teach a person the job, but I can’t teach someone to care. These people all care.
“If we’re going to raise the bar, we need to raise the floor,” which was said by the superintendent when I was on the Scottsdale school board. If we want our district to continue to succeed, we all need to be along for the ride. Many people volunteer year after year to make sure we’re raising the floor so all of our Scottsdale kids start the year with pride.
I can’t possibly name all these folks, and they would be embarrassed if I did because they serve from the heart without expecting recognition. So, thank you all for an incredible event. And to all the families,
Have a great school year!