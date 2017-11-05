Close: Fire Fighters Charities now a beneficiary of the Scottsdale Home Tour

The third annual Scottsdale Home Tour is pleased to announce that a beneficiary of this year’s event will be Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities, a nonprofit organization managed by the men and women firefighters who serve the Scottsdale community.
This year’s home tour, called MotivationMOD, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12th. Featuring some of the most unique mid-century to contemporary modern homes in the area, the event will include homes in Fairway Park, Town & Country and Southwest Village.
For the first time ever, the Peaceful Valley and Laguna San Juan neighborhoods will be stops on the 2017 tour.
As a way to raise awareness of Fire Fighters Charities’ “12 Months of Caring” year-long food drive, Tuft & Needle is graciously providing a mattress and bedding to be given away to the winner of a raffle. Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item to the event will be entered in the drawing for the Tuft & Needle package.
Registration for the self-guided tour begins at 10:30 AM at SkySong on the southeast corner of McDowell and Scottsdale roads. Homes will be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The locations of the homes stretch from McDonald Drive to McDowell Road and from 56th Street to Hayden Road.
Some of the highlights of this year’s tour include two Ralph Haver-designed houses built in the 1950s. The floor plan of one of the Haver homes has been virtually untouched and the other one has been reconfigured to create one of the most imaginative homes on the tour.
The 2017 MotivationsMOD Scottsdale Home Tour offers a wider variety of homes than ever before. Spectacular kitchens, dazzling bathrooms and homeowners’ creativity will make this year’s tour better than ever — and perhaps motivate visitors looking for design inspiration.
Go to ScottsdaleHomeTours.com.
Editor’s note: Ms. Close is a Scottsdale resident and public relations professional