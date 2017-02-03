Crawford: Vitality Coalition has keen eye toward downtown success

Our newly formed group, Downtown Scottsdale Economic Vitality Coalition, has been busy meeting with downtown property and business owners, residents and employees.
We have been pleased by the positive response we have received from those we have contacted.
We have discovered that one of the most significant and potentially influential groups in the mix downtown are the thousands of Millennials who live, work and shop downtown.
We have learned a lot about Millennials. It’s easy to forget that 30 years have passed since the word “Millennials” was coined in 1987. This generation is now experiencing their adult life. Many are married. Some have families. Many have jobs that pay a substantial salary. Many are also homeowners.
In downtown Scottsdale, Millennials are the largest block of employees. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker all benefit from the spending power and economic impact of Millennials.
They shop in our stores and eat in our restaurants. They occupy the housing. They not only have a presence now, they will soon dominate the future of Scottsdale in every way imaginable.
When we formed the Downtown Scottsdale Economic Vitality Coalition, we did so to complement other efforts already being made downtown. We are not competing with other organizations. We believe we can fill some of the gaps and provide more opportunities for a variety of voices who are committed to sustaining the success of downtown — including Millennials.
Our organization respects the important economic role Millennials play in our downtown now and will play in the future. We want to make sure our downtown capitalizes on their energy and continues to encourage their economic investment. We also want to help them take the next step by igniting their interest and inspiring their participation in downtown Scottsdale issues.
We are working to stay ahead of the curve to ensure that downtown Scottsdale continues to prosper. That is why we are encouraging Millennials to become more engaged.
After all, they are the ones who will be making the important decisions and shaping not only the future of downtown, but also of our great city.
Editor's Note: Mr. Crawford is a local business owner and resident of Scottsdale