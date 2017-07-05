Davis: biking is fun in Scottsdale — you should try it!

The car is king, or so I used to think. I used to drive, or be driven, everywhere I went. Living in a far flung suburb, it’s what I was raised to do.
The windshield was the lens through which I viewed my city. I was so excited to get a car at age 17, finally freedom! I drove recklessly, lived wildly and moved into the city, but my car was always breaking down. Thinking of myself as self-reliant, I always tried to do the repairs. With the help of YouTube and my friends I was an amateur mechanic.
After my temperature gauge broke, having difficulty getting through the firewall — the metal that separates the engine from the driver — I wired a new one through the window of my car. I was proud of these janky repairs, but one day my car’s computer died and I couldn’t afford a replacement. I was not really the self-reliant person I fancied myself to be.
So I dusted off the bicycle until I could fix the car.
I was astounded about where I could get on my bicycle. University, work, groceries — no problem! By taking my bicycle on the bus I was able to go hiking, camping or mountain biking and even visit my parent’s house in the distant suburbs. With all this exercise I started feeling better, I lost a few pounds.
It struck me that I never actually needed a car. Soon I found out bike repairs were a lot easier and cheaper than car repairs. With a cheap used bike trailer I even found I could transport furniture. I truly was self-sufficient and independent on a bike. My new engine was my legs; no longer a slave to the metal cage.
I sold the car.
In the following four years I was car free. I have even traveled to several countries with an inexpensive folding bike, exploring new places at slower paces. This slower pace was key. It gave me perspective and love for the community.
My new perspective was from the seat of a bike. When I was in a car the main thing I thought about was other people, or my community, is that they were unfortunate obstacles in my way. On a bike my fellow human beings are much more interesting. I started stopping to help stranded motorists instead of driving past them.
This new bike perspective is what inspired me to become more active in my community, joining and leading several non-profits when I went through my graduate schooling. True enough, some people call bikes, “The gateway drug to social awareness.” The car spoils our view of our communities, and the bike can make us see them in a new light. So I appeal to you, try out riding regularly!
Interested in starting an exercise routine? Never seem to actually make it to the gym? That car may be making you sick, and experts have suggested that utilitarian exercise is one of the best ways to start a good habit. It might even save your family or you a lot of money. And not to be totally obvious: biking is great way to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
I’m not asking anyone to give up their car and live off their bike. I’m just challenging you to try it out. Pick up your groceries or go shopping by bike, pick your children up by bike (they will love it), or bike to work if you can!
Not sure how to ride around Scottsdale?
Try out a few group rides. In Scottsdale the Tuesday Night Bike Ride is a great, slow-paced ride for beginners. The Ladies is a bike ride for ladies only. Or find more fun bike rides in the area on TBAG’s website, including the relaxed Downtempo ride to local bars.
Giant Scottsdale also has group rides, though at a faster pace. Phoenix Spokes People also hosts many rides.
Need to get an inexpensive, reliable bike for these fun rides? Need to fix up that bike sitting in the garage? Try non-profits Bicycle Saviors or The Rusty Spoke for an amazing deal on bikes and repairs, all proceeds go to good causes.
Please comment below, or ask online at Phoenix Metro Bike Club if you want any tips on how to get riding!
Editors note: Mr. Davis is a Scottsdale resident