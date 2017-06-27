Eskildson: the worst day I ever had

The worst day I every had was Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 because that was the day my youngest son, Lance, died due to an overdose.
Lance was 36, had earned an MBA and was a certified public accountant.
I relive that day, every day of my life.
I knew Lance had a drug problem five years ago — he would sometimes sit transfixed for periods of an hour or so. I had no idea of the potential seriousness of such drugs — opioids had not yet become a recognized, serious problem.
Nonetheless, I tried to stop his usage, and thought I had. Turns out, I had mostly ignored obvious symptoms later reported by his girlfriend — he was still using. About two years ago he moved back home — definitely no evidence of any problems at all.
He seemed to completely recover, moved out and got a new job — with supervisory responsibilities. Lance had a fear of managing people — I assumed he was over that.
It was very difficult to talk with him about his personal issues.
Then he asked me to “be on the lookout for a package from India.” Sounded exotic, I thought. About two weeks later the package arrived — stamped “Experimental Use Only,” which exempts the contents from Postal inspection. That gave me some concern, but I assumed it was some sort of exotic Viagra pill. Stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid.
Since then I’ve learned a few additional tips — if you are determined to keep using — please don’t — at least take the drug where you’ll be visible to numerous people for example out in the middle of the street, or in front of friends. Thus, if you OD, someone will see and quickly call 9-1-1.
I’d also suggest acquiring Narcan and ensuring those in your immediate circle know you have it and how to use it.
I’ll never recover from losing Lance, nor can I excuse my unthinking/unknowing support. Again — ‘please don’t use, stop immediately if you are — get help!
And, if you do insist on risking your life, follow my preceding suggestions.
