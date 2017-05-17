Gehler: proud families cheer Artichokes at graduation

Excitement. Pride. Love. You could feel it all in the energy of the Scottsdale Community College Gymnasium on May 12, as our 2017 graduates crossed the stage in front of family, friends and faculty to receive their degrees and/or certificates of achievement.
Each time a name was called, cheers erupted and pride swelled.
Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, and the 250 who participated in the commencement ceremony, there are that many individual stories of sacrifice, determination, accomplishment and success.
To paraphrase our student speaker, Julian Gabriel Rebollar Catalan: community college may not be your first choice, but, for many — and certainly for those attending graduation — it is the right choice.
A large majority of our graduates will move on to a four-year institution, with Arizona State University being a top destination. Other grads are armed with degrees and certificates that will help get them hired in their field of choice, or perhaps promoted if they’re already employed. Still others may not know what’s next in their journey, but they have accomplished something that can’t be taken away and will hold its value while they decide the right path forward.
Like other SCC Alumni, these graduates are on their way to being, or already are, our engineers, doctors, nurses, chefs, screenwriters, actors, dancers, accountants, entrepreneurs, film makers, scientists, teachers — you name it and our graduates are prepared. It may take some longer than others, but they’ll get there, thanks to the rigorous academics provided by caring faculty in the nurturing environment that is SCC.
My message to these graduates and those in previous graduating classes is a simple, but meaningful, one taken from Garrison Keillor: “Be well. Do good work. Stay in touch.” We love it when our alumni let us know how they’re doing and the great things they’re accomplishing. Just recently, we heard from two Artichokes who continue to excel.
Scottsdale resident Brett Nachman, who graduated from SCC in 2012, just received his Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is staying on to continue working toward earning a Ph.D. Brett just sent us a picture in his graduation regalia, with a plush Artie doll perched on his shoulder — once an Artichoke, always an Artichoke.
Jordan Hibbs, formerly from Scottsdale and now living in Alexandria, VA, received the Congressional Award Gold Medal for reaching her goals in four program areas: voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration. Jordan credits her experience at SCC, including joining the Student Leadership Forum and performing more than 250 hours of community service, with setting her on a path to success.
Brett and Jordan aren’t anomalies. They are just two of the thousands of SCC alumni who are out in the world doing great things.
We often share stories about our students, alumni, faculty and staff through our website and our social media channels. I hope, if you’re not already, you’ll follow us and visit our website as often as you can to keep up with our news, events and academic opportunities.
After all, SCC is your community college.
If you haven’t visited recently, you may not know that our Fine & Performing Arts program offers nearly 40 events each year, and our athletic teams have dozens of games at home throughout the year. Our student artists and athletes perform better when the home fans are cheering them on. We bring renowned guest speakers and lecturers to campus, for free, to talk and hold discussions on important topics of our time, also throughout the year.
But, most important, our academics are top notch. Whether you’re attending high school, graduating high school or an adult learner contemplating starting or returning to college, we are here for you and we welcome you with open arms.
Summer classes are still available, and we’re enrolling for fall semester!
Editor’s note: Dr. Gehler is president of Scottsdale Community College