Graham: I support the expansion of Scottsdale Fashion Square

One of the most overused terms, especially in Scottsdale, is “world-class.”
Of course our city has a lot to be proud of. We have many “points of pride.” But for something to be “world-class,” it has to meet stringent criteria. Something can’t just be “nice” or “special” “or “original” to qualify as “world class.”
One particular place in Scottsdale that undoubtedly has earned “world-class” stature is Fashion Square mall.
I imagine that many residents take Fashion Square for granted. After all, it has been an icon on the corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads since the early 1960s. The mall has been there longer than many in Scottsdale were born or moved here.
What is often overlooked is that Fashion Square is more than a “world-class” mall. It’s an economic engine for our city and the downtown area in particular. According to marketing studies, the mall produces $13 million in sales tax revenues annually. In addition, it’s responsible for contributing 7 percent of the citywide sales tax every year and 65 percent of the sales tax from downtown.
Those are meaningful statistics because the revenue that Fashion Square generates helps keep our taxes near the lowest in the Valley — something we shouldn’t take for granted.
Fashion Square has an amazing story. During the past almost 60 years while other malls have contracted and struggled to meet changing shopping habits, Fashion Square has not only thrived, it has evolved.
Approximately 10 million people shop there every year, visiting from all over the Valley, other states, and other countries. Not to mention those of us who live here in Scottsdale.
Fashion Square is a “world-class” destination that helps define our city’s brand and keeps our taxes low. That’s why I support the expansion of Fashion Square.
Editor’s Note: Mr. Graham is a downtown Scottsdale resident.