Greco: good for President Trump!

President Trump is off to an expectedly rocky start. But let’s give credit where credit is due! President Trump so far looks like he will be OK on two key items.
First, LGBT rights. Trump has said he will continue to enforce President Obama’s 2014 Executive Order mandating comprehensive equal employment and nondiscrimination for all federal contracts.
What he also needs to do is prevent extremist religionists from passing discriminatory legislation at the state level.
Second, President Trump has announced a focused effort to substantially lower drug prices.
Given our current outrageously high drug prices, if he can lower these prices he will have made a meaningful contribution.
And, if President Trump can improve Obama care by lowering costs while maintaining current coverages, that will be even better for all Americans.